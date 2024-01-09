Police: Live shotgun shells in dormitory on campus of Southboro school prompts emergency response

Live shotgun shells were found in a trash barrel inside a dormitory on the campus of a school in Southboro, prompting a large emergency response on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a residence hall on the St. Mark’s campus after a pair of 20-gauge ammunition shells were discovered in a barrel, according to the Southboro Police Department and a school spokesperson.

Southboro officers subsequently conducted a thorough search of the school, with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, Framingham police, and Worcester police K9 teams, Chief Ryan M. Newell said.

Police and the school both confirmed that a student came forward during the sweep and admitted to bringing the shotgun shells into the dormitory.

No weapons or other items related to the ammunition were found.

It’s not clear if the student will face disciplinary action.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW