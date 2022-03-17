Police: Lloyd Expressway accident Tuesday night leaves one dead, at least one person injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville police are investigating after a wreck on the Lloyd Expressway left one person dead and at least one other person injured.

According to police, a car traveling eastbound on the Lloyd Expressway struck two pedestrians as they crossed the Rosenberger Avenue intersection around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders located the two pedestrians, who suffered very serious injuries, according to Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Evansville resident Autumn Walsh died due to blunt force trauma after she was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

A second pedestrian is believed to be in critical condition, according Gray.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative, and also taken to a local hospital where he consented to have his blood drawn. The sample was sent to the Indiana State Department of Toxicology and the results are pending.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal accident and the investigation is ongoing.

