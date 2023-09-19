Police: Loaded gun, drugs found in student's bag at Worcester school

WORCESTER — Police said they discovered a loaded handgun and illegal drugs in a student's bag on Monday morning at the Worcester Alternative School.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, school administrators called for police assistance after discovering what appeared to be illegal drugs in a student's bag.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun and bags of what appeared to be heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was placed under arrest on firearms and drugs charges.

The school's administration notified families of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police say loaded gun and drugs found in Worcester student's bag