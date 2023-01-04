Police: Local man burglarized hotel room with sleeping child inside

Right now, police are looking for a local man who they said burgalized a hotel room while a child was sleeping inside a Cranberry Township hotel.

“That’s extremely scary. I have children and I would have been very upset, and I hope they catch him,” said James Loringer.

Cranberry Township police are on the lookout for Lamont Franklin of Mars after a scary incident inside the Candlewood Suites along Route 19 last week.

Police said a family was staying in two neighboring hotel rooms on Dec. 27.

According to the criminal complaint, the father left his kid alone in their hotel room to go talk with his wife in their other hotel room at around 10:30PM.

When the Dad came back about 5 minutes later, he told police a man was in their hotel room while his kid was sleeping.

“I think you should never leave your child unattended,” said Matt Alabran.

Police were able to identify the man as Lamont Franklin with surveillance video.

Police said the Dad got into a scuffle with Franklin and was punched in the face before Franklin ran off.

“It’s terrifying and scary for the kid and just the family in general,” said Alabran.

“You never know what’s going on out there and I would definitely be cautious,” said Loringer.

Right now, there’s a warrant out for Franklin’s arrest. He faces burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment charges.

Hotel management had no comment on the situation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lamont Franklin is urged to call Cranberry Township Police.

