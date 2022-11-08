Police locate 14-year-old reported as critically missing

Milwaukee police have safely located 14-year-old Kayvona M. Roby, who was reported as critically missing Tuesday morning.

Roby was last seen at 10:20 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North 38th Street, in the Sherman Park neighborhood. Milwaukee police reported she was located safe at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

