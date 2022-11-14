Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility

Nov. 14—Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police.

Troopers sought the public's help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.

Seven people were listed as victims in a police report. Troopers said they had minor but visible injuries.

The girls were found at 1 a.m. Sunday and taken into custody on arrest warrants.

They were being held at juvenile detention facilities, police said.

