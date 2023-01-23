Police locate driver involved in hit-and-drive crash that killed 54-year-old cyclist

Delaware State Police are investigating the circumstances of a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist Sunday night.

The cyclist, a 54-year-old Rehoboth Beach area man, has not been identified pending family notification.

The incident began about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.

As he was approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension, police said the cyclist entered the Nissan's path causing the man to leave his bicycle and land in the median.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene, but police said he and his car were found by responding troopers near Martin Street.

"Possible charges against the Nissan driver are pending the results of the investigation," said Senior Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, a police spokesperson.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact investigators by calling (302) 703-3264.

