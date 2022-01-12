Police locate family of toddler found wandering streets in Kansas City’s Northland

Police located the family of a toddler who was found early Wednesday wandering the streets in Kansas City’s Northland, a police spokesman said.

The young child was found about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on the northeast corner of Parvin Road and Northeast Davidson Road in Kansas City, North, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

About four hours, after police released photos and a description of the young boy on social media and to the media, police said they had found his family.

“The family has been located and detectives are in touch at this time,” Becchina said.