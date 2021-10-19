Police locate husband as search for missing NH woman continues

Oct. 19—Police on Tuesday were questioning the husband of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared after the couple had an argument during a weekend trip to Vermont.

Vermont State Police say the disappearance of Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, is considered suspicious and there are concerns for her welfare.

Ferlazzo was reported missing Monday night by concerned family members, state police said. She has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Police had said they wanted to speak with Emily's husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, who told her family that the couple had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vt.

State police said they located Joseph Ferlazzo Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in St. Albans, and he agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks for questioning.

According to police, Emily got out of the camper that she was traveling in with her husband following an argument on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph told Emily's family that he had gone to a store nearby and when he went back to the camper to pick her up a short time later, he couldn't find her, according to police.

"The disappearance is considered suspicious and there are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo's welfare," state police said in an update.

Emily Ferlazzo is described by authorities as standing 5 feet tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a black shirt with long sleeves.

Crews have been searching for Emily in the area of Bolton, Enosburg, and St. Albans.

Remington, the couple's missing dog, was also found unharmed at the home of one of Joseph's friends.

"Emily Ferlazzo remains missing, and the police effort to locate her is active and ongoing," state police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

There were no additional details immediately available.

