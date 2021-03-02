Police locate meth lab at local motel
Mar. 2—Three people were arrested Sunday after officers conducting a theft investigation at a local motel ended up locating a methamphetamine lab in one of the rooms.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, witnesses told police that two individuals were seen stealing miscellaneous merchandise from Walmart around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Further investigation into that incident led police to a description of the vehicle, the release indicated, which was later located at Motel 6, 2808 S. Reed Road.
Officers were then led to a room in the motel, where they ended up encountering those same two individuals from Walmart, as well as another male, the release stated.
Also in plain view of the officers were several drug-related items, the release noted, and a search warrant for the room was subsequently issued.
During the search, police were able to determine the room contained a one-pot methamphetamine lab, along with additional precursors used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, the release stated.
Police also located a stolen firearm, and the three occupants of the room were arrested without incident.
Brittany P. Fraley, 28, Waterloo, is now facing preliminary charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Brady M. Hagerman, 25, Garrett, is facing preliminary charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Logan M. Lewis, 34, Kendallville, is facing two Noble County warrants and preliminary charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
They are all being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and their initial hearings are still pending.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with further information is urged to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.