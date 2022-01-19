Police locate missing 11-year-old boy in North Huntingdon

Jan. 19—An 11-year-old boy was found Wednesday morning after police said he went missing in North Huntingdon.

Township police and firefighters searched for about two hours before locating the child around 9:45 a.m., according to police. Authorities focused their search in the area of Caroline Drive and Carpenter Lane where the boy was last seen.

A state police helicopter assisted. That area is off Route 30 close to Stewartsville Elementary School and White Oak Park.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .