Update: Police locate missing 6-year-old from Roxbury

Update as of 4:55 p.m.: Boston Police say they have located 6-year-old Daniel Soto.

Original article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a child that went missing from Roxbury Monday morning.

6-year-old Daniel Soto was last seen around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Dimock Street in Roxbury, according to Boston Police. He is autistic and officials say he only speaks Spanish.

Soto is described as a Hispanic boy, of thin build wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, red sneakers, and holding a blue lunch bag.

Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW