Police locate missing 63-year-old Fort Worth man

James Hartley

Fort Worth police have located a missing 63-year-old man who was thought to be lost and in possible danger, according to a tweet from the department.

Adam Arciniega, who police Sunday morning said was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the 2700 block of Scott Avenue, was confirmed as safe around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

The department did not immediately release any additional details.

