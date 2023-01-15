Police locate missing Mankato woman

Jan. 14—MANKATO — After previously seeking public assistance in finding a 21-year-old Mankato woman, Mankato police said she was found unharmed in Albert Lea.

Friends and family told police they'd last seen Kathleen Jo Gimenez at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Record Street, which is on the west side of Mankato's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and had been unable to contact her. Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, police sent out news releases asking anyone with information about Gimenez to call. At 5:42 p.m., police reported she had been found safe.