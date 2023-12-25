Police locate missing woman in Chesapeake

UPDATE: Police say the missing woman has been safely located.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Police are searching for a missing woman in Chesapeake.

Police are searching for 87-year-old Rosa Demory. She was last seen this morning around 10:30 a.m. at her residence in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd.

Demory is approximately 5’8 tall weighing around 150 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue skirt and may be travelling on foot toward Norfolk.

If she is seen, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

