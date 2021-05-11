Police locate runaway Methuen teens

May 11—METHUEN — Two teenage girls who ran away from a group home on Lowell Street have been found, police said Tuesday.

According to Capt. Randy Haggar, Justine Justiniano and Altagracia Mauricio-Rodriguez, both 16, were last seen April 30 at the Key Program, a facility at 175 Lowell St. that houses troubled teens.

Mauricio-Rodriguez walked into the Methuen police station Monday at 7:15 a.m., Haggar said.

Justiniano was found by police last week.

Over the years, runaways from that and several other Key Program homes in the city have become commonplace.

"Usually what happens, they stay at a friend's house, and a parent will realize the children are missing and call in," Detective Sgt. Tom McMenamon said last week.

The teens were not injured, nor were they ever believed to be in danger.