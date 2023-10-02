Police locate suspect accused of trying to lure 9-year-old into his car in Concord

Authorities say no arrests have been made after they located a suspect who allegedly tried to lure a little girl into his car on Thursday afternoon.

Officers took a report on September 28 around 4:15 p.m. from a concerned parent who says an adult male attempted to entice his 9-year-old daughter into a car while she was riding her bike near the Cumberland Farms on Fisherville Road, according to Concord Police.

After interviewing both the parent and the girl, police were provided with the license plate number of the unknown man’s vehicle.

Patrol officers later located the alleged suspect and interviewed him, according to officials. At this time police say no arrests have been made and the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Steve Hemming at 603-225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

