Police locate vehicle connected to Chaplin homicide, identify a person of interest

The vehicle in connection with a homicide in Chaplin on Sunday morning was located in Salisbury, Massachusetts, according to police.

About 6:12 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to reports of an assault with life-threatening injuries at 214 Miller Road in Chaplin and found Jeffrey C. Rawson, 51, of Chaplin, dead, according to Connecticut State Police Troop D.

Investigators identified the person of interest in the homicide as Matthew Candler, 46. He is believed to have driven the light blue 1989 Ford F-350 with a red stripe on the tailgate and a Minnesota license plate of YBN8321 that the police located.

Police urged the public not to approach Candler. Anyone with information is asked to contact area law enforcement, state police detectives at 860-779-4900 or call 911. All texts or calls will be kept confidential, police said.

The state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad was investigating the incident.