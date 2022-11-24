Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham

Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday.

There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an active and going investigation.

Anyone with information can call Hingham Police Department at 781-749-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

