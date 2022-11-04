UPDATE: Police located missing 16-year-old out of Duxbury
Police located the missing teenager out of Duxbury late Thursday night.
Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was reported missing Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. after leaving the Duxbury Library.
We have located the missing juvenile safe and sound. We would like to thank the public for all of your assistance.
— Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) November 4, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
