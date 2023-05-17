UPDATE: Police have located missing dog who was sold at Walmart in Salem

Lynn Police announced they located the missing dog who was sold at the Walmart in Salem on Tuesday night.

The dog has been located. Thank you. — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) May 17, 2023

A pure-bred Yorkshire Terrier was sold to possibly two females between 8:15 and 9:15 p.m. in the area of 450 Highland Avenue, according to police.

The suspect involved has been taken into custody.

The purchaser, whom police do not believe was aware the dog was stolen may have been operating a full-size white van.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Pohle at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW