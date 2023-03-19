Teenager shot and killed Saturday in Lawrence; police say suspect is in custody

Lawrence police were investigating a homicide after a local teenager was shot and killed Saturday.

Officers responding to a call about the shooting after 5 p.m. Saturday found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East 13th Street, according to Laura McCabe, a spokeswoman for the Lawrence Police Department.

An investigation determined that the teen had been shot about one block east on 1300 Maple Lane, McCabe said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police had not released his name Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Lawrence police were asking the public to help locate a 17-year-old described as a suspect who knew the teen and was thought to be armed.

The suspect turned himself in to police late Sunday afternoon and was taken to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can make an anonymous tip to detectives by calling Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.