Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband

A Cohasset Police log is shedding new light on how Ana Walshe’s disappearance was first brought to the attention to the police.

The police log indicates that Ana’s employer, Tishman Speyer, contacted the police before her husband Brian Walshe.

According to the log, a call requesting a well-being check was made on January 4th by a man who identified himself as a head of security at Tishman Speyer in Washington D.C.

It states that Tishman Speyer contacted her husband Brian Walshe before he reported his wife missing.

The log reports that he told police Ana left for D.C. & he hadn’t heard from her since.

The head of security reportedly said the “company has contacted the husband” and that “he has not filed a missing person report”.

The details contradict initial reports that Ana Walshe’s employer and Brian Walshe simultaneously reported her missing.

During last week’s arraignment, Brian Walshe’s attorney told the court that it was her client who contacted Tishman Speyer about his missing wife.

The log also reveals that Ana’s phone last pinged on January 2nd at 3:14 AM in Cohasset and “hit the tower” on Reservoir Road in Cohasset, less than a mile from the Walshe’s rental home.

The information from the police log leaves many questions as two weeks have now passed since Ana was last seen on January 1st.

“You can never be premature in the processing of a case like this, where we are missing a body,” said seasoned Massachusetts attorney Philip Tracy Jr. “The public wants to know right away, but they can’t know it until it’s proof.. until it’s boxed together.”

Tracy said the processing of evidence at the Massachusetts State Crime Laboratory can take weeks if not longer.

So far, investigators say they found blood and a knife with blood on it in the basement of the Walshe’s rental home in Cohasset.

Boston 25 News sources also say authorities found a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence at a Peabody transfer station

He’s not getting out. He’s not going anywhere.. So there’s no rush for them to say we’ve got to get him or he’s going to escape the jurisdiction,” said Tracy.

Walshe remains in jail on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation and hasn’t been charged with harming his wife.

Tracy pointed out that the federal case Brian Walshe is awaiting sentencing for, involving fake Andy Warhol paintings, solidifies that he will remain locked up.

“He’s already on pre-trial probation with the federal government and will take control of his body if he ever made the $500,000. Then he would go to the federal court, and they would not let him go under any circumstances,” he added.

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on the charge of misleading a police investigation.

He’s set to return to court on February 9th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

