Police logs ― April 15, 2023

Apr. 14—East Lyme

Christopher Harris, 43, of 209 Main St., Apt. 3, East Lyme, was charged Friday with first-degree failure to appear in court.

Kaci N. Armstrong, 29, of 80 Bishop Crossing Road, Griswold, was charged Thursday with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian S. Delorge, 30, of 215 Canterbury Turnpike, Norwich, was charged Thursday with two counts of sale of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony B. Manganaro, 44, of 40 Boston Post Road, Apt. E., was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Norwich

Edwin R. Lopez, 61, of 92 Washington St. was charged Thursday with interfering with police.

Kyle J. Patrick, 26, of 33 Hooper St. was charged Thursday with breach of peace.

Kristina J. Mulholland, 44, of 488 Laurel Hill Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Nathaniel J. Carrion, 18, of 253 Norwich Ave. was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

State police― Montville

Ryan A. Wilson, 33, of 12 S. B St., Norwich, was charged Wednesday in Lisbon with failure to display plates, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Seidel, 46, of 193 Thames St., Groton, was charged Wednesday in Groton with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stonington

Kevin Bader, 29, of 68 Raymond St., New London, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to display plates, driving with a suspended license, improper use of markers, failure to carry a license, interfering with police and three counts of violation of probation.

Charles G. Barrett, 32, of 200 Central Avenue,, #1, Norwich, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Ryan D. Buck, 31, homeless, was charged Thursday with violation of probation and criminal violation of a restraining order.

Marbet Garcia-Reyes, 32, of 180 Crystal Avenue, Apt. 2, New London, was charged Wednesday with evading responsibility and driving without an instructor.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.