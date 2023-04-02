Police Logs ― April 2, 2023

Apr. 1—New London

Jeremiah Jeffcoat, 22, of 25 Perry St., was charged Friday with assault on public safety personnel.

Steven Blaine, 43, of 164 Willets Ave., was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, risk of injury and third-degree assault.

State Police ― Montville

Kevin Chavez, 31, of 198 Thames St., Unit 4, Groton, was charged Friday in Preston with evading responsibility, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and following too close.

Waterford

Twonne Davis, 50, of 44 Prest St., New London, was charged Friday with two counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Franklin Davis, 25, of 44 Prest St., New London was charged Friday with two counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.