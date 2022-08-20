Police logs - Aug. 20, 2022

Aug. 20—East Lyme

Stephen T. Early, 30, of 269 Flanders Road, Apt. 234, was charged Thursday with violation of probation.

Groton City

Kevin Yorgensen, 40, of 25 School St. was charged Sunday with risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rayne Young, 38, of 404 Bridge St., Apt. 325, Groton, was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robin R. Carey, 59, of 23 Connecticut Avenue, Apt. A, New London, was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended registration.

Charles E. Potter, 36, of 404 Bridge St., Groton, was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police ― Montville

Elijah A. Agosto, 24, of 185 Sandy Lane, Norwich, was charged Aug. 7 in Norwich with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with a police officer and escape from custody.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.