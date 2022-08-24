Police logs - Aug. 24, 2022

Aug. 24—New London

John Shellman, 49, of 89 Vauxhall St. was charged Monday with assault on medical personnel.

Roberto Robles, 59, of no certain address was charged Monday with interfering with a police officer, breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Norwich

Kristen Jodoin, 41, of 101 Prospect Hill Road, Colchester, was charged Aug. 12 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla R. Alexander, 25, of Thompson was charged Aug. 12 with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of a controlled substance.

Christian J. Gay, 25, of 57 Eleventh St. was charged Aug. 12 with interfering with a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Alexandra L. Stewart, 29, of no certain address, was charged Aug. 12 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.

John Mullins, 46, of Windham, was charged Tuesday with breach of peace.

Mague E. Succes, 24, no known address, was charged Tuesday with third-degree larceny.

State police ― Montville

Daniel Perilla, 23, of 2 Broadway Terrace, Norwich, was charged Sunday in Norwich with driving too slowly, disobeying the signal of an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in proper lane, unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle and driving without a license.

Francis McGuill, 87, of West Boylston, Mass., was charged Monday in Montville with evading responsibility.

Stonington

Alexander L. Russell III, 40, of Stamford, was charged Sunday with breach of peace.

John F. Connelly III, 52, of 2 Fairway Court, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with second-degree breach of peace.

Pedro Cor-Osorio, 29, of 48 Terrace Avenue, New London, was charged Aug. 18 with driving with a suspended license and driving with improper marker lamps.

Donna L. Greatorex, 58, of 224 Elm Ridge Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with violation of conditions of release.

Catherine A. Phinizy, 73, of 4 Bayberry Court, Mystic, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Stephen Colprit, 35, of 22 Washington Avenue, Westerly, was charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Raymond Morales III, 22, of Windsor, was charged Aug. 18 with evading responsibility.

Frank R. Kenyon Jr., 59, of 98 West Broad St., Apt. 32, Pawcatuck, was charged Aug. 16 with violation of a restraining order.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.