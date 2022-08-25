Police logs ― Aug. 25, 2022

Aug. 25—Norwich

Omara Francis, 37, of 8A Reynolds St., was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Angelae Jorge, 24, of 34 Warren St., New London, was charged Tuesday with breach of peace.

Adam G. Karczmarczyk, 66, of 291 Laurel Hill Ave. was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Derek P. Pierce, 38, of 28 Route 164, Preston, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Tamer L. Harris, 25, of 8B Town St. was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.

April R. Waters, 25, of 8B Town St. was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.

State Police ― Montville

Jason J. Andrews, 39, of 18 David Ave., Griswold, was charged Wednesday in Montville with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

Waterford

Kimberly Swett, 42, of 180 High St., Westerly, was charged Tuesday, with driving with a suspended license.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.