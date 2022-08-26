Police logs ― Aug. 26, 2022

Aug. 25—Groton City

Holly Doran, 34, of 15 Fieldside Drive, Apt. B, was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.

Kevin Jorgensen, 40, of 25 School St. was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a child.

Yamilet A. Lopez, 22, of 404 Bridge St., Apt. 300, was charged Tuesday with criminal violation of a protective order, driving with a suspended license and second-degree breach of peace.

Tajiah Garrett, 26, of 404 Bridge St., Apt. 300, was charged Tuesday with criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.

New London

Chandra Jackson, 34, of 30 W. Main St., Baltic, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane, driving without minimum insurance, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Shaquawana Torres, 37, of 315 Bayonet St. was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a minor, violation of probation, following too closely with intent to intimidate, breach of peace, evading responsibility, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of third-degree assault.

Norwich

Dominic Cruz-Vasquez, 27, of 426 Norwich Ave. was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

Teresa J. Anderson, 51, of no certain address, was charged Wednesday with first-degree failure to appear in court and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Waterford

William Metzenmacher, 30, of 45 Lafayette St., Norwich, was charged Wednesday with first-degree failure to appear, in court second-degree failure to appear in court and unauthorized sale, distribution, prescription or administration of drugs by a non-drug dependent person.

Walter Spraski, 48, of 160 Noble Hill Road, Oakdake, was charged Wednesday with driving with a suspended license and traveling unreasonably fast.

Lawrence Peterson, 75, of 6 Lee Road, Waterford, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

State Police — Montville

Jason J. Andrews, 39, of 18 David Ave., Griswold, was charged Wednesday in Montville with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

Lisa M Allard, 46, of 10 Third St., Norwich, was charged Aug. 20 in Montville with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.