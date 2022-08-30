Police logs - Aug. 30, 2022

Aug. 29—East Lyme

Dean Couture, 51, of Warren, R.I., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Norwich

Tonyia Lovejoy, 29, of Willimantic, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and three counts risk of injury to a minor.

William Manley, 24, of 124 Washington St., No. 8, was charged Wednesday with first-degree failure to appear in court, second-degree failure to appear in court and disorderly conduct.

Kevin M. Gryckiewicz, 33, of Farmington, was charged Sunday with criminal violation of a protective order.

Brittney Church, 34, of 229 Boswell Ave., #10, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Stonington

Laurence J. Lembree Jr., 52, of 200 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, was charged Aug. 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cathy Canto, 62, of 152 Stephen Drive was charged Aug. 22 with first-degree criminal trespass and sixth-degree larceny.

Frank R. Kenyon Jr., 59, of 6 Elizabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, was charged Aug. 25 with criminal violation of a protective order.

Robert R. Van Zandt III, 41, of Kingston, R.I., was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

Joel Henriquez, 42, of 184 Giants Neck Road, Niantic, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

Sasha M. Oakes, 19, of 209 Pequot Trail, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.

Andrew M. Safranski, 32, of 12 Lincoln Avenue, unit 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Kelsey Houlihan, 26, of 12 Lincoln Avenue, unit 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Waterford

Briana Drayton, 28, of 417 Boswell Ave., Norwich, was charged Sunday with four counts of second-degree larceny and four counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.

Tonyia Lovejoy, 29, of Thompson, was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.