Police logs - August 1, 2022

Jul. 31—East Lyme

Steven J. Weir, 48, of 69 Oswegatchie Road, Waterford, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with improper marker lights.

New London

Nathaniel Johnson, 40, of 6 Home St. was charged Sunday with interfering with a police officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of narcotics and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Norwich

Jose Zaporta, 33, of 5 Old Canterbury Turnpike, was charged July 24 with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Jeana Kiernan, 59, of 36 Fountain St. was charged July 23 with evading responsibility.

Stonington

Sean R. Palla, 35, of Manchester, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding and failure to drive right.

Waterford

Keenan Bailey, 28, of 851 Bank St., New London, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court and failure to respond to an infraction.

Nicholas Legere, 33, of Middlefield, was charged Saturday with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.

Robert Campbell, 52, of Hartford, was charged Saturday with interfering with a police officer, misuse of plates, failure to submit to fingerprinting, driving without minimum insurance, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control signal and failure to display reflectorized safety number plates.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.