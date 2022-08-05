Police logs ― August 5, 2022

Aug. 4—East Lyme

Jesse R. Raymond, 28, of Mansfield, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unsafe backing and driving without a license.

Sean Richardson, 48, of 133 Niles Hill Road, Waterford, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

New London

Frank Debartolo, 59, of 59 Fog Plain Road, Waterford, was charged Thursday with evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

Henry Badillo, 40, of 72 Connecticut Ave., No. 3, was charged Wednesday with breach of peace.

Angela Hunter, 40, of 201 Shaw St. was charged Wednesday with breach of peace.

Robert J. Golart, 61, of 14 Glenvale St., Waterford, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, evading responsibility, driving without a license, unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

Johan Torres, 36, of 43 West St. was charged Wednesday with evading responsibility and driving with a suspended license.

Julian R. Smith Serrano, 27, of no certain address, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Girard Antonino, 48, of 57 Westridge Road, C4, was charged July 27 with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Norwich

Naiym Nation, 23, of 6 Oakwood Knoll was charged Wednesday with criminal violation of a protective order.

Fatima Taveras, 18, of 1 Thames River Place, #201, was charged Wednesday with two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of risk of injury to minor.

Raymond M Fratus, 22, of 25 Peck St., #1, was charged Tuesday with violation of a criminal protective order.

State Police — Montville

Quinton Allard-Daniels, 28, of 32 S. Main St., Griswold, was charged July 25 in Lisbon with sale of a narcotic substance and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Stonington

David W. Poole, 34, of Bradford, R.I., was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from justice.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.