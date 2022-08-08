Police logs - August 6, 2022

Aug. 7—Groton City

Steven J. Lewis, 20, of 11 1/2 South 3rd Ave., Norwich, was charged July 22 with disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespass and three counts of violation of a protective order.

Norwich

Larry Daniels, 33, of 168 Woodland Drive, Montville, was charged Friday with interfering with police.

State Police — Montville

David J. Rose, 41, of Windsor, was charged Wednesday in Montville with assault on a public safety officer.

Jason A. Gillard, 29, of 707 Colman St., New London, was charged Tuesday in Montville with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Jennifer A. Young, 40, of 1 Willey St., Norwich, was charged Wednesday in Sprague with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Waterford

Craig Kelly, 38, of Cranston, RI, was charged Thursday with third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

New London

Jose Santana, 57, of 147 Shaw St., No. 2, was charged Friday with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.