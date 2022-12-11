Police logs ― Dec. 11, 2022

Dec. 11—East Lyme

Julia S. Berube, 24, of 12 Brookfield Drive was charged Thursday with violation of probation.

Norwich

Kevin Vasquez-Nieto, 21, of 527 W Thames St., No. 28, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.

David Jasmin, 35, of 31 Beckwith St. was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle and sixth-degree larceny.

Eric Knight, 58, of 603 Boswell Ave., No. 5, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.

State police ― Montville

Marlenee Guzman-Gavilan, 24, of 69 Colman St., New London, was charged Friday in Montville with driving with a suspended license.

Nicholas Laflamme, 42, of Cumberland, R.I., was charged Thursday in Montville with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Ujash Patel, 30, of 14 Talcott Ave., Griswold, was charged Thursday in Voluntown with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jake Pendergast, 32, of 138 Main St., Sprague, was charged Wednesday in Lisbon with fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.

Waterford

Timothy Jones, 22, of 68 Oak St., Norwich, was charged Saturday with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance: narcotics.

Brandon Zinsious, 33, of Willimantic was charged Friday with speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.