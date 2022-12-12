Police Logs ― Dec. 12, 2022

Dec. 12—New London

Emelia C. Rexhaj, 46, of 287 Briar Hill Rd., Groton, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass.

Jose R. Garcia-Garcia, 39, of 1000 Bank St., was charged Saturday with driving under suspension, with no headlights and as a fugitive from justice for an undisclosed charge in Florida.

Lequannette Reeves, 32, of 39 Terrace Ave., was charged Saturday with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

Betty Wise, 40, of 39 Terrace Ave., was charged Sunday with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

State Police — Montville

Gabrielle M. Drenga, 29, of 84 Radler Road, was charged in Preston on Wednesday with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Charles W. Staples, 60, of Plainfield, was charged in Lisbon on Saturday with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Waterford

Timothy Jones, 22, of 68 Oak St., Norwich, was charged Saturday with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics.

Yvetta Panciera, 38, of Westerly, RI, was charged Saturday with risk of injury to a minor and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Charlene Stoddard, 47, of 41 Riverview Ave., Groton, was charged Saturday with fifth-degree larceny.

Benjamin Wissner, 24, of 242 Nautilus Dr., New London, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, violation of a traffic commission regulation, driving when registration is suspended and failure to meet minimum insurance.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.