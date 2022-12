Dec. 16—Norwich

Trevor E. Eldridge, 43, of 75 Massachusetts Road, Oakdale, was charged Monday with three counts of violation of probation.

Stonington

Albert E. Pak, 76, 112 Whitehall Avenue, Mystic, was charged Dec. 9 with evading responsibility, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive right.

