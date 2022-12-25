Police Logs - Dec. 25, 2022

Dec. 24—Norwich

Devante M. David, 26, of Moosup, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Derrick L. Jackson, 60, of 76 Laurel Hill Ave., No. 1, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal violation of protective order.

Markila A. Jasmil, 38, of 51 Lake St., No. 3, was charged Thursday with cruelty to animals.

Quasim J. Brown, 40, of 110 Central Ave., No. 2, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving, improper marker, driving an unregistered car and insurance coverage fails minimum.

Elijah N. McCall, 30, of 434 Oliver Road, No. 5, Lebanon, was charged Friday with criminal violation of restraining order and second-degree harassment.

State Police ― Montville

Joshua Cotto, 31, of Manchester was charged Thursday in Montville with first-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.