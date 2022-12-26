Police Logs ― Dec. 26

Dec. 25—New London

Autumn Moka, 38, of 325 Huntington St., was charged Dec. 22 with possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

Paul W. Wysoczynski, 37, of 353 Broad St. #1, was charged Saturday with carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Joshua Delo-Santos, 31, of 611 Ocean Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Travon Johnson, 41, of Clinton, was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.