Police Logs ― Dec. 26

Johana Vazquez, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Dec. 25—New London

Autumn Moka, 38, of 325 Huntington St., was charged Dec. 22 with possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

Paul W. Wysoczynski, 37, of 353 Broad St. #1, was charged Saturday with carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Joshua Delo-Santos, 31, of 611 Ocean Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Travon Johnson, 41, of Clinton, was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

