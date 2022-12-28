Police logs ― Dec. 28, 2022

Dec. 28—State police ― Montville

Lake Spears, 30, of Ledyard, was charged Monday in North Stonington with violation of a protective order.

Sebastian Walsh, 31, of Plainfield, was charged Saturday in North Stonington with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stonington

Marcus D. Burrell, 53, of 129 Farmholme Road was charged Tuesday with criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny.

Miguel E. Tlatenchi, 34 of 44 Bellvue Avenue, Westerly, was charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs, following too closely, driving without a license and using a handheld cell phone while driving.

Renan Victor-Silva Mendes, 20, of Abington, Mass., was charged Monday with illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, alteration of a firearm serial number, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and improper use of markers plates.

Jaida M. Montgomery, 24, of 61 East Main St., Mystic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs, failure to drive right and following too closely.

Trevor J. Bellisle, 20, of 12 Icehouse Road, Lisbon was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs, failure to drive right and driving without a license.

Jesse W. Champagne, 25, of 42 Spring Garden Ave., Apt. 2, Norwich, was charged Dec. 21 with violation of a protective order, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, pregnant or mentally retarded person.

Bonnie McCarthy, 59, of 6 Cove View Dr., Quaker Hill was charged Dec. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.