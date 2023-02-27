Police Logs ― Feb. 27

Feb. 26—New London

Donovan Baker, 28, of 13 Jefferson Ave., was charged Saturday with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful restraint and third-degree assault.

Eleazar E. Cossu, 28, of 33 Converse Place, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Lucas Davis, 19, of Chester, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive right.

Nelson A. Gutierrez, 45, of 116 Viets St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving without a license and failure to drive right.

State Police ― Montville

Chance A. Ferguson, 25, of Norwich was charged Friday in Preston with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, having an unregistered car, falsifying marker, and failure to drive in proper lane.

Darlyn J. Chavez-Marquez, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged Saturday in Montville with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

