Police logs ― Feb. 28, 2024

Feb. 27—Montville

Jennifer Bella, 55, of 1092 Ocean Ave., New London, was charged Feb. 22 with driving with a suspended license, evading responsibility and unsafe backing.

Chelsea Gray, 34, of 27 White Birch Circle, Niantic, was charged Feb. 22 with use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm.

Tonya Brewer, 32, of 37 Wildwood Lane was charged Friday with second-degree breach of peace.

Jessica Hill, 44, of 50 Lauren Point Dr. was charged Friday with risk of injury to a minor and third-degree assault.

Robert Peterson, 74, of 656 Rte. 163, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Angel Arriga, 48, of 92 Depot Ave. was charged Friday with three counts violation of probation, use of drug paraphernalia, operation of a drug factory and possession of a controlled substance.

Norwich

Tara L. Bisesti, 40, of West Hartford, was charged Tuesday with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

Victoria Hagg, 27, of Rapid City, S.D., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Stonington

Tamari M. Frean, 20, of 39 Montauk Ave., New London, was charged Monday with interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey M. Parise, 54 of 99 Shore Road, Westerly, R.I., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right and traveling unreasonably fast.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.