Police logs for Jan. 24-29

Feb. 1—The reports below were provided by the police departments and sheriff's offices indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Jan. 24

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Second Avenue and D Street Northwest.

Jan. 25

Report of attempt to pass counterfeit money at a business in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest. A female subject lost her wallet, which contained fake money used for pranks, at a different business. A male subject found the wallet, stole it and attempted to spend the money. The fake money was seized and the wallet returned to its owner.

Jan. 27

Report of a vehicle stolen overnight on D Street Southeast.

Report of a trash can stolen in the 300 block of 12th Avenue Southwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Male subject was contacted at his residence and the stolen property was found inside.

Report of a CD stolen out of a mailbox in the 200 block of H Street Southeast.

Jan. 28

Report of a vehicle prowl on D Street Northwest. Several unspecified items were reportedly stolen.

Report of a two-vehicle collision on Division Street West. Both vehicles were waiting for a train to pass and the driver of vehicle 1 became distracted by her cell phone and her foot slipped off the brake, causing her to rear-end vehicle 2.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle stolen from outside a residence on First Avenue Northeast.

Jan. 29

Report of a cart full of merchandise pushed out of a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

Jan. 26

Luis Alberto Urbina, 33, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree theft.

Jan. 27

Carlos J. Ochoa, 18, George, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jakob Palmer Sjolin, 28, Ephrata, booked on second-degree burglary.

Lindsay Dawn Ziegler, 42, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Jan. 28

Darcy Scott Kirkman, 20, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Rafael Romero, 31, Moses Lake, booked on attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Michael Neill Camyn, 43, Moses Lake, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill.

Augustine Rosas Lozano, 24, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree robbery.

Jan. 29

Andrew Paul Baier, 33, Electric City, booked on DUI and second-degree driving with license suspended.

Arturo Nieto Chavez, 38, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jan. 30

Jerrad Michael West, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jorge L. Sanchez Gutierrez, 36, Yakima, booked on first-degree assault — domestic violence.

John Andrew Long, 44, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Megan Marie Nicolle, 24, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Jan. 31

Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 35, Seattle, booked on no valid operating license without identification and failure to obey a police officer.