Police logs for Jan. 24-29

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·3 min read

Feb. 1—The reports below were provided by the police departments and sheriff's offices indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Jan. 24

Report of a two-vehicle collision at Second Avenue and D Street Northwest.

Jan. 25

Report of attempt to pass counterfeit money at a business in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest. A female subject lost her wallet, which contained fake money used for pranks, at a different business. A male subject found the wallet, stole it and attempted to spend the money. The fake money was seized and the wallet returned to its owner.

Jan. 27

Report of a vehicle stolen overnight on D Street Southeast.

Report of a trash can stolen in the 300 block of 12th Avenue Southwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Male subject was contacted at his residence and the stolen property was found inside.

Report of a CD stolen out of a mailbox in the 200 block of H Street Southeast.

Jan. 28

Report of a vehicle prowl on D Street Northwest. Several unspecified items were reportedly stolen.

Report of a two-vehicle collision on Division Street West. Both vehicles were waiting for a train to pass and the driver of vehicle 1 became distracted by her cell phone and her foot slipped off the brake, causing her to rear-end vehicle 2.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of a vehicle stolen from outside a residence on First Avenue Northeast.

Jan. 29

Report of a cart full of merchandise pushed out of a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

Jan. 26

Luis Alberto Urbina, 33, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree theft.

Jan. 27

Carlos J. Ochoa, 18, George, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jakob Palmer Sjolin, 28, Ephrata, booked on second-degree burglary.

Lindsay Dawn Ziegler, 42, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Jan. 28

Darcy Scott Kirkman, 20, Quincy, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Rafael Romero, 31, Moses Lake, booked on attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Michael Neill Camyn, 43, Moses Lake, booked on felony harassment — threats to kill.

Augustine Rosas Lozano, 24, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree robbery.

Jan. 29

Andrew Paul Baier, 33, Electric City, booked on DUI and second-degree driving with license suspended.

Arturo Nieto Chavez, 38, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to DUI, third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence and fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jan. 30

Jerrad Michael West, 35, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Jorge L. Sanchez Gutierrez, 36, Yakima, booked on first-degree assault — domestic violence.

John Andrew Long, 44, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.

Megan Marie Nicolle, 24, Moses Lake, booked on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Jan. 31

Jackson Wyllie Squetimkin, 35, Seattle, booked on no valid operating license without identification and failure to obey a police officer.

