Police logs ― Jan. 28, 2023

Jan. 27—East Lyme

A 13-juvenile was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree larceny, illegal use of a payment card and receiving goods obtained through the illegal use of a payment card.

Stonington

Paul A. DeLuca, 49, of Branford, was charged Tuesday with driving with a suspended license, following too closely and failure to display lights.

Eric P. Jederlinic, 32, of 283 North Anguilla Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.