Police logs ― January 20, 2023

Jan. 19—STATE POLICE — Montville

Anthony S. Thompson, 49, of East Hartford, was charged Wednesday in New London with interfering with a search warrant.

Dirk Brouwer, 50, of 495 Laurel Hill Road, Apt. 2H, Norwich, was charged Tuesday in Montville with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Stonington

Warren B. Fry, 40, of 27 Moss St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Onyxknicks Anate, 29, of 2 Prospect St., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Kristina A. Keenan, 31, of 36 Newton Avenue, Westerly, was charged Monday with second-degree breach of peace.

Cindy M. Garbarinio, 59, of 31 Hewitt Road, Apt. 5C, Mystic, was charged Tuesday with evading responsibility.

William Z. Biletzke, 28, of 888 Noank Ledyard Road, Mystic, was charged Tuesday with evading responsiblity.

Randy D. Hylland, 60, of 161 Pawcatuck Avenue, Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to obey a stop sign.

Waterford

Aimee Hallee, 36, of 129 Fog Plain Road, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane, driving with a suspended registration and driving without minimum insurance.

Alicea Neysha, 37, of Hartford, was charged Wednesday with driving with a suspended license , driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to have stop lamps or turn signals.

David Alexander, 56, of 51 Branford Manor St., Groton, was charged Wednesday with driving with a suspended license and improper use of plates.

Stephanie Eoanou, 32, of 113 Stoneheights Drive, was charged Wednesday with first-degree failure to appear in court and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.