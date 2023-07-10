Police logs -- July 10, 2023

Jul. 9—Norwich

Tiffany Stringer, 29, of 31 Huntington Ave., was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear.

Ziemeek Furentes, 23, no address provided, was charged Saturday with breach of peace.

Brian Grumley, 30, of 258 Plain Drive, East Hartford, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a one-way highway.

State police — Montville

James Strozeski, 35, of 90 Latham Drive, Griswold, was charged on June 28 in Griswold with second-degree breach of peace.

John Fish, 40, of 715 Norwich-Westerly Road, North Stonington, was charged on July 3 in North Stonington with second-degree failure to appear.

Orlando Rojos, 37, of 70 Pine St., Norwich, was charged Thursday in Preston with second-degree failure to appear.

Debra Gordon, 62, of 245 E. 45th St., Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged on Saturday in Groton with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jose Padilla, 60, of 15 Walker St., New London, was charged Tuesday in Preston with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mark Uterstaedt, 61, of 11 Sunset Ave., Ledyard, was charged Friday in Voluntown with violation of a protective order.

Erin Allen, 47, of 114 Bruce Road, Red Bank, N.J., was charged Saturday in Griswold with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Waterford

Marcos Rodriguez, 31, of 26 Peck St., Norwich, was charged on Saturday with driving with a suspended license and making a restricted turn.

Police logs reflect arrests not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests visit bit.ly/ctcourts.