Police logs - July 18, 2022

Jul. 17—Arrests made by local and state police in the region.

New London

Joshua Gluck, 30, of Plainfield, was charged Friday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a police officer.

Clifton T. Barrows, 46, of 199 Maple Avenue, Uncasville, was charged Friday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Stonington

Benjamin Griffin, 35, of Plantsville, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Carlos A. Lopes, 73, of 11 Walnut St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Brendon Paone-Hart, 28, of 10 Bradley St. was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

Jacyara Paone-Hart, 28, of 10 Bradley St. was charged Thursday with second-degree breach of peace.

Marcellus L. Rodriguez, 21, of Hartford, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

Dylan M. McGuire, 28, homeless, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Barry Klapp, 59, of Wakefeld, R.I., was charged July 12 with evading responsibility.

Daniel G. Gibson, 41, of 268 Flanders Road, unit 3, Groton, was charged July 12 with breach of peace.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.