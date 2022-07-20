Police logs - July 20, 2022

Jul. 20—Stonington

Tisha Parra, 35, of Bayonne, N.J., was charged Sunday with third-degree assault, breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Susan M. Hyland, 68, of 15 Edgemont St., Mystic, was charged Monday with breach of peace.

Norwich

Henri W. LaBonte, 30, of 175 Broadway, Apt. 2, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree failure to appear in court and one count of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Juan C. Carrasco, 42, of 154 Prospect St. was charged July 10 with second-degree criminal trespass, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.