Police logs ― July 25, 2022

Jul. 24—New London

David Gonzalez, 61, of 67 Raymond St. was charged Saturday with third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct.

John H. Siguenoa, 27, of 325 Huntington St. was charged Saturday with cruelty to animals.

Rayshawn Q. Stokely, 34, of Auburn, Mass., was charged Saturday with third-degree assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Ivonne D. Garcia, 38, of 16 Clover Ct, was charged Saturday with reckless driving, engaging in pursuit and three counts of risk of injury to a child.

Rontae Witherspoon, 35, of 30 Moore Avenue, #2, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct, third-degree mischief and interfering with a police officer.

Waterford

Jeannine Barber, 51, of 135 Pennsylvania Avenue, Niantic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.