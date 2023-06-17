Police Logs ― June 17, 2023

Jun. 16—Norwich

Luther Z. Franck, 31, of 89 Cliff St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of narcotics.

Aletha M. Stone, 46, of 29 Durfey St., #1, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Robert A. Butler, 35, of 79 Mechanic St., #1, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Kristen M. Long, 35, of Willimantic, was charged Friday with issuing a bad check and fifth-degree larceny.

State Police ― Montville

Morningstar Figueroa, 38, of 50 Union St., Apt. 3, Norwich, was charged Thursday in Preston with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a child passenger and improper passing.

New London

Francis Rodriguez, 30, of 27 Lee Avenue, Apt. 1, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license.

Stonington

Charles R. Ragsdale, 43, of Ram Island Road, Mystic, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ryan D. Buck, 31, 0f 404 Bridge St., Groton, was charged Wednesday with violation of a protective order.

James W. Cornell Jr., 32, no certain address, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespass.

Christopher T. Arnold, 25, of Woodriver Junction, R.I., was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear in court and failure to respond to an infraction.

Gregory J. Newcity, 28, of Newington, was charged Thursday with two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree harassment and second-degree breach of peace.

Waterford

Jordan Beck, 27, of Wyoming, R.I., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of narcotics and having a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.