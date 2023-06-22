Police logs ― June 22, 2023

Jun. 21—Groton Town

William M. Crawford, 82, of 148 Yetter Road was charged Wednesday with disobeying the signal of an officer, failure to drive in the proper lane and interfering with a police officer.

Joseph J. Zimmermann, 36, of 461 Williams St., New London, was charged Tuesday with second-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender.

Keenan Bailey, 29, of 800 Flanders Road was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

Dennis H. Widowsky, 62, of 16 Tacoma Court was charged Monday with fifth-degree larceny.

John A. Crosby, 37, of 180 Midway Oval was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving without a license.

Erica L. Hatch, 36, of 114 Moxley Road, Montville, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

Troi L. Goe, 45, of 248 Laurel Hill Road Ave., Norwich, was charged Saturday with risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Julie M. Kozlowski, 34, of 76 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 2, New London, was charged Saturday with three counts of first-degree failure to appear in court, two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court, criminal impersonation and interfering with a police officer.

Zachary G. Williams, 25, of 147 Branford Ave., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

Precious F. Katonka, 19, of 377 Bank St., second floor, New London, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs while under 21.

Darrell White, 24, of 248 Broad St., Norwich, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court, driving with a suspended license and unsafe movement.

Kamil Ambrozej, 39, of 542 Long Hill Road was charged Saturday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and second-violation.

Joshua Coope, 25, of 1 Bayberry Court, Mystic, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Yamilka Vaquero-Perez, 31, of Willimantic, was charged June 15 with first-degree larceny, first-degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, receipt from illegal use of a credit card, theft of less than $500 on a payment card, Illegal furnishing of money, goods or services on a payment card and receipt of money, goods or services obtained by illegal use of credit card.

Herman J. Bazile, 42, of 1051 Poquonnock Road was charged June 15 with second-degree breach of peace.

Hector M. Maldonado, 35, of Suffield, was charged June 15 with violation of a protective order.

William Hayes, 32, of 32 Ibis Lane was charged June 15 with risk of injury to a child.

Michael S. Miner, 38, of East Haddam, was charged June 15 with driving with a suspended license and speeding.

Nikki L. Wilder, 46, of 19 Denison Ave., New London, was charged June 15 with driving with a suspended license and failure to drive in the proper lane.

East Lyme

Timothy E. Choiniere, 45, of 23 Litton Ave. Groton, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

State police ― Montville

Jordyn T. Ritchie, 28, of 159 Gayhill Road, Montville, was charged Tuesday in Montville with second-degree failure to appear in court and violation of probation.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.